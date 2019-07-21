Kotoko To Engage Burkinabe Side Rahimo In A Friendly Today

Ghana Premier League giant, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be engaging Burkina Faso club Rahimo FC in a friendly match later today as they intensify preparations for the upcoming 2019/2020 season.

The Porcupine Warriors will be representing Ghana in the next edition of the CAF Champions League competition after emerging as champions of the tier 1 of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition last month.

In addition to that, they will have to compete in the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup if football does make a return on the local scene as being anticipated by the NC and the various clubs.

In a bid to adequately prepare for what will be a challenging season, they have lineup the friendly match with Rahimo FC to test their strength and sharpen any rough edge in order to get themselves ready.

The Burkinabe side has also qualified for the next edition of the CAF Champions League and will give the Kumasi based side a taste of what to expect from the other clubs when the competition starts.

This will be the first outing of head coach Kjetil Zachariassen since taking charge from former manager CK Akonnor. He is likely to give debuts to some of the new signings of the club including Uganda forward George Abege, Justice Blay, Richard Arthur, Kevin Andoh, Patrick Yeboah and the rest.

The match will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and will kick off at 15:00GMT.