Raphael Dwamena Scores Five On His Debut For Real Zaragoza In Pre-Season

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena emerged from the bench to score five on his debut for Real Zaragoza as they beat lower-tier side Peña Ferranca 13-0 in a pre-season encounter on Friday.

The forward joined the Whites in a season-long loan deal from Spanish La Liga side UD Levante.

Dwamena is hugely expected to take advantage of the loan spell to play regularly after warming the bench for the Valencia-based club a season ago.

The former FC Zurich striker was handed his debut in the side’s opening match of the pre-season at Boltaña [a province in Spain] three days after completing the transfer deal.

He managed to score five after he was subbed on at half time.