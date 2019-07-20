Kotoko Sign Pre-Contract Agreement With Solomon Sarfo Taylor

Management member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Edmund Ackah has revealed that the club has signed a pre-contract agreement with Kerala United's deadly attacker Solomon Sarfo Taylor over a possible move to the Premier League giant.

The Porcupine Warriors have been busy in the current transfer window and has signed at least 10 players as they continue their bid to strengthen their squad ahead of what will be a difficult 2019/2020 season.

News broke on Friday that the Kumasi based side has wrapped up the signing of Sarfo Taylor to replace the outgoing Burkinabe striker Sogne Yacouba.

Speaking in an interview with Vision 1 FM however, Edmund Ackah has explained that they have only signed a pre-contract agreement with the club and are currently in waiting to receive a letter confirming the release of the player before they complete the deal.

“He has signed a pre-contract with Kotoko already. All we are waiting for is a release letter from Karela United so we pay his signing on fee”, he said.

Meanwhile, further checks have revealed that Karela United is having a second thought over the transfer of the player as they fancy selling him to a foreign club instead.