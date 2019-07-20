Harrison Afful Rated Poor In Columbus Crew Draw With Chicago Fire

Ghana wing-back, Harrison Afful’s performance during Columbus Crew’s game against Chicago Fire on Wednesday has been described as mediocre.

According to the rating done by massivereport.com after their 2-2 drawn game, the player played a minimal contribution both at initiating attack and defense which resulted in him being rated 5 out of 10.

Columbus Crew has not been at their best this season and their 2-2 drawn game on Wednesday is considered as their best results in a month.

But the contribution of each player came under sharp scrutiny with Afful’s sloppy touch and ineffectiveness being a major concern to the website.

Afful who returned to the side after recovering from a broken jaw that prevented him from playing from the Black Stars during the 2019 AFCON in Egypt is expected to improve his contribution as his side seeks to move out of the woods.

The website said “overall, it was an atypical game for the Ghanaian, as Afful was mediocre on the night with minimal offensive presence and minimal defensive impact.

“Afful worked up and down the right flank offensively but was ultimately ineffective. He had several sloppy touches which led to turnovers”, the result stated.

David Accam who got an improved mark of 5.5 could not last the entire duration of the game as he had to be substituted in the 54th minute.

His contribution was seen as significant after creating some descent chances even though he could not find the back of the net.

“The speedy winger made his way back after recuperating from a minor hamstring tweak. His pace was on display in the first half as he created multiple scoring opportunities, none leading to goals, but he kept the Fire defense on their heels.

“He was subbed out in the 54th minute after registering one shot on goal and several chances created.