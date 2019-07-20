Ghana's Solomon Asante Makes MSL History

Phoenix Rising midfielder, Solomon Asante, is on the verge of achieving a significant milestone in his career when his Major League Soccer (MLS) side beat Austin FC on Friday.

The diminutive Ghanaian player who has helped his MLS club to win nine straight games is looking forward to equaling FC Cincinnati’s league record of ten straight games unbeaten last season.

The 28-year-old former Berekum Chelsea and T.P Mazembe player together with Adam Jahn have contributed 16 goals in their club’s campaign this season.

Asante who currently captains the MLS side is confident they would achieve that milestone on Friday when they host the same side that defeated them 0-1 when they played as guest to Cincinnati.

This time around, the Phoenix skipper says they are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to etch their names in football history in the MLS.

"To make history is very important. So we are making everything possible like you saw today at training.

"We are doing everything possible for tomorrow’s win so that our name will be written in the record book and then people will remember us”, the ex-Ghana international said.

Jahn and Asante’s combined 16 goals in the nine games so far is more than half what the entire team has scored and Jahn described as an honour to play alongside Asante.

"It’s such an honour,” Jahn said of playing alongside Asante. "He’s such a good player and you just can’t stop him. I benefit from that, and so does everyone else on the team. We’re lucky to have him”, his attacking partner stated

Rising is on the first position with 38 points, while Austin are third and nine points behind the leaders and Asante said they are on a mission to avenge their previous defeat.

"We lost to them and then we were not happy,” Asante said. "Especially after the game, I was not happy and then I started shouting, talking a lot.

"For me, going into this game is something different. We’re prepared mentally, physically, everything. We are well-prepared for this game. We are going to give them a tough game and I believe we are going to win."