Patrick Razak Is Not Returning To Hearts Of Oak—Management

Patrick Razak

The management of Ghana's winger, Patrick Razak has debunked rumours claiming he is on the verge of rejoining Accra Hearts of Oak after reportedly terminating his contract with Guinean giants Horoya AC.

Earlier report in the local media suggested that the 23-year-old who penned a three year deal with the Conakry based side in 2018 is dreaming of a move back home.

But the President of Joy Industries Limited, Dr. Manfred Takyi in an exclusive interview with Kwaku Sarpong Sarkodie on Bryt Power Sports discarded report linking the speedster back to the Accra based club.

"I'm surprised because Razak is still a player for Horoya AC. I don't know where this news popped up. There is no aorta of truth in the news," he told Bryt FM.

He continued, "Razak is enjoying his stint with the Guinean club. He is very comfortable there. No club in the country has contacted us for his services. The purported termination of his contract is never true."

Dr. Manfred added they are ready to trade with any local club that will approach them for the services Razak if only the said club is financially equipped.

Razak was one of the most exciting players in the local scene before his move to Guinea and was influential in Ghana's winning of the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup on home soil.

He played 9 times for Horoya AC in the just ended Guinean top-flight league, tallying 4 goals.