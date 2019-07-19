Sports Minister To Appear In Parliament On Tuesday To Explain Black Stars AFCON Poor Show

Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, will be summoned before Parliament next week to answer questions relating to Ghana’s poor performance at the AFCON 2019.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, announced on Friday that the sector minister will be in the House either Tuesday or Wednesday, to deliver a statement on the poor performance of the Black Stars at the tournament staged in Egypt.

This followed a question by MP for Kumbungu Ras Mubarak, who demanded answers for what he described the abysmal performance of the team in the continental showpiece.

Members of Parliament have expressed concerns over the Black Stars’ disappointing performance which saw them exit the tournament after a defeat by Tunisia at Ismailia in Egypt.

The Member of Parliament for the people of Atwima Mponua will be expected to disclose the full budget spent on the Black Stars.

Mr Asiamah failed to disclose the budget for the team ahead of the tournament in Egypt.

The four-time African champions lost 4-5 on penalties to the Carthage Eagles following a 1-1 in 120 minutes of action.

Tunisia went ahead to place fourth after losing to Nigeria in the third-place play-off.

Senegal faces Algeria in the final game to be played later Friday.