Daniel Darkwah Set To Sign For Nigerian Side Enyimba SC

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Daniel Darkwah is likely to join Nigerian powerhouse Enyimba International.

The left-back handed in a transfer request which was granted by Kotoko ultimately making him a free agent.

The former Aduana Stars defender is reported to have arrived in Nigeria to sign for the former NPFL Champions.

Darkwah joined Kotoko from Aduana Stars and helped the Reds to the Group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The player got frozen out upon his return from injury losing his place to youngster Evans Owusu and Abass Mohammed hence the decision to join Enyimba to pathway for first-team football.