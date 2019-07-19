Modern Ghana logo

19.07.2019 Football News

Hearts Embark On Justify-Your-Inclusion Exercise

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Hearts of Oak will embark on a four-day justify-your-inclusion exercise from July 24-28 at the club’s training grounds in Pobiman.

This is an attempt by the team to make some additions to their current squad ahead of the new season.

Players within the ages of 15-21 are expected to pick up a form at the Club’s secretariat in Asylum Down.

Selected players will have the opportunity of joining either the first team or the Youth side (Auroras).

The former Ghana Premier League champions are yet to announce any signing ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The Rainbow Club are reported to have formalized the signing of Karela United midfielder Dominic Eshun, a transfer the Ghanaian giants are yet to announce.

