I Have Never Had A Manager – Raymond Commey Reveals

Veteran Super Bantamweight boxer, Raymond Akuetteh Commey has revealed that he has never had a manager in his over 10 years career as a pugilist.

The Chorkor based boxer who has a record of 19 wins and 9 defeats with 10 of his victories coming by way of Knock-Outs.

The former World Boxing Association Pan African Super Bantamweight Titlist and one time Ghanaian Super Bantamweight champion with a remarkable 205 rounds of action-packed professional accomplishment in 28 bouts.

The 31 years old Raymond Akuetteh Commey, aka Chorkor Banku who has lost 4 of his last 5 fights said he never enjoy the support of any manager as all his fight negotiations were done by his coaches.

After losing his national title, he came back with a solitary victory against Isaac Nettey via a unanimous decision, and he feels he has learnt many things but can be better if he had a manager.

The self-styled ‘Chorkor Banku’ with a decade of experience has put out fine performances defeating the likes of Emmanuel Quartey for the then-vacant West African Boxing Union Super Bantamweight Title as well as Nick Otieno for the World Boxing Association Pan African Super Bantamweight belt and others.

His loses to Isaac Sackey and Wasiru Mohammed at the Bukom Boxing Arena for important titles were due to lack of a manager to inspire or motivate him.

Though he is at his prime, the religious Commey hopes to attract a manager at the right time.

He gives much thanks to his current coach and Jones Hammond for their motivation and support.

Commey faces Theophilus Tetteh, one of the finest boxers on the Dons Promotions Bill and it promises to be a tough fight though he is ageing.