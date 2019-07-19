AFCON 2019: Cameroonian Referee Alioum Alioum Appointed To Handle Algeria-Senegal Final

CAF's organizing committee of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament has appointed top Cameroonian referee Alioum Alioum to take charge of the final match between Algeria and Senegal.

South African referee Victor Gomes was earlier announced by CAF to officiate the crunch encounter but was later changed when the communique was pulled down from the football governing body’s website.

The Cameroonian referee is now set to be the middle man to uphold the rules of the game when the Desert Foxes face the Teranga Lions to battle for ultimate glory.

Alioum Alioum, who is 37 years old will be assisted by Evarist Menkouande and Elvis Nguegoue on the lines whiles Sudanese Walid Ali acts as the third assistant with Eric Castane as the fourth official.

The center referee has loads of experience under his belt and has taken charge of a lot of big games since coming into the limelight in 2010. He was in charge of the tournament opener between Egypt and Zimbabwe and now has the opportunity to end the prestigious tournament as the adjudicator.

The final match between Algeria and Senegal will be played at the Cairo International Stadium at 19:00GMT later tonight.