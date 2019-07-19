Azumah Nelson: Commey Can Be Great If He Stays Focused

Boxing Hall of Famer Azumah “The Professor” Nelson wants current IBF Lightweight Champion Richard Commey to stay ambitious and committed to his craft as he seeks to dominate his division.

Commey successfully defended his IBF belt with an 8th round TKO win over Raymundo Beltran in Tamecula, California.

Azumah who dominated the Lightweight Division himself believes there is a lot more Commey can accomplish with the right mindset.

There is only one thing that has to be done and that is for him to train hard and keep his focus.

He must know what he wants and how far he wants to go,” he revealed.

A new challenge, however, awaits with fourth rated contender Teofimo Lopez set to face undefeated Japanese and number three ranked Masayoshi Nakatani in an eliminator on July 19.

The will be a mandatory challenger for Commey.