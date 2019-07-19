Our Previous Win Over Senegal Makes The Final More Difficult – Djamel Belmadi

Head Coach for the Desert Foxes of Algeria, Djamel Belmadi has noted that his team’s victory over the Teranga Lions of Senegal at the group stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) makes the final even more difficult for his side.

The two giants of Africa football were put to the test in the semi-finals but managed to narrowly come out with dramatic wins to ensure they qualified into the finals.

Whiles Senegal had to win their match against Tunisia in extra time, it took a late free-kick from Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez to see off Nigeria to steer them into the last stage of the tournament.

The two finalists, Algeria, and Senegal have already met once at this year’s tournament and produced one of the best games out of the lot. The Desert Foxes emerged as 1-0 winners and went on to progress from Group C as leaders.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of the final later today, Coach Djamel Belmadi insists that his team is going to face a tougher challenge from Senegal than they faced when they met at the group phase.

“We want to win for the people back home. Our previous encounter with Senegal will make the final match more difficult of course. It will be a different challenge but we are not worried about anything”.

“I talked with Cisse after reaching the final, we were together since childhood and now we both manage national teams who goes to the final for the first time in our coaching career history”, the gaffer said.

The finals of the 2019 AFCON will be played at the Cairo International Stadium. The match will kick off at exactly 19:00GMT.