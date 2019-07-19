Adlène Guedioura Applauds Algeria Head Coach Djamel Belmadi Ahead of AFCON Final

Algerian midfielder Adlène Guedioura has heaped praises on Coach Djamel Belmadi for leading the Desert Foxes to the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament where they have booked a date with the Teranga Lions of Senegal later today.

Nicknamed ‘the general’, Djamel Belmadi is one of a few coaches that has proven that local coaches can actually be trusted to get the job done as far as leading their countries of origin to tournaments is concerned.

Throughout this year’s continental showpiece, he has stood out together with his team who have played some enviable football in all the matches they have played.

Now left with one hurdle before they bring the journey to a close, Nottingham Forest midfielder Adlène Guedioura insists Coach Djamel Belmadi is the one to be applauded for the outstanding display of the Algerian team at this year's tournament.

“We deliver a different kind of football because the manager knows the players capabilities. He listens and respects us too”.

“If you don’t have a great cook, you won’t have a great food. We all look forward to achieve glory for our glory” the hardworking player said in a pre-match interview on Thursday.

The final match between Algeria and Tunisia will come off later today at the Cairo International Sports Stadium at 19:00GMT.