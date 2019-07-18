AFCON 2019: Senegal v Algeria: Kick-Off Time, Team News, Head To Head, Form And More

The final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations is almost here as the magnificent tournament finally draws to a close in Egypt, with Senegal and Algeria emerging as the two finalists.

Both of these sides are worthy finalists, having produced strong displays throughout the tournament and each coming through tough semi-final clashes in dramatic fashion.

Algeria may have edged their group meeting with a solitary goal, but it was a tight encounter with both teams enjoying 50 per cent possession and each managing just two shots on target.

With the trophy on the line on Friday night we should expect a similarly contested game, and backing the match to go to extra time appeals.

What’s kickoff time?

The match is scheduled to start at 19:00 GMT at Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

What is the form of Senegal in comparison to Algeria?

Algeria's quarter-final tie was won on penalties, while only a 95th-minute wonder strike from Riyad Mahrez prevented their semi-final against Nigeria from going on for at least another half an hour.

Photo: Riyad Mahrez celebrates last-gasp winner against Nigeria.

Senegal were taken to extra time in their semi-final against another stubborn North African side in Tunisia, and there should be plenty of interest in backing a close game.

Team news: Who is available, injured or suspended?

Senegal will be without key centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly for the final. The Napoli defender picked up a second yellow card in three matches during the semi-final and he will now serve a suspension.

Photo: Kalidou Koulibaly

What is the head to head record of Senegal vs Algeria?

Senegal and Algeria have faced each other 22 times and it's the Desert Foxes who have the superior record winning 13 and only losing four.

With four wins from their last five over Senegal, including the 1-0 win in the group stages, Djamel Belmadi's side may feel the more confident of the two going into the final.

Predicted Lineups

​Senegal: Gomis – Gassama, Sabaly, Koulibaly, Kouyate – Sarr, Mane, Gueye, Ndiaye, Saviet – Niang

​Algeria: ​Mbolhi – Zeffane, Bensebaini, Mandi, Benlamri – Mahrez, Belaili, Geudioura, Feghouli, Bennacer – Bounedjah