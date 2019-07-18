Golden Arms Grab 18 Medals at 2019 Africa Armwrestling Championship

The National Armwrestling team, the Golden Arms over the weekend added to the all-time medal haul by any federation after grabbing 18 medals at the 10th Africa Armwrestling Championships in Bamako, Mali.

The Golden Arms who went into the 2019 Championship as the defending champion, proudly managed 11 Gold, 5 Silver and 2 Bronze medals to secure 3rd position out of 12 countries.

Ghana after vehemently protesting the entries by the host Mali and being denied playing in its best-selected category played in the 2 days Championships under protest.

Grace Commey defeated a long list of Malians and a Guinean to win double Gold in the Women's Junior and Senior 50kg category and placed 4th in the Youth 65kg while Prince Afum and Aziz Abdul Wahab also win double Gold.

80+Kg puller Mariam Kadri Moro also won double gold for Ghana but the female battle of the event was between Nigeria's contender and Police officer Grace Minta. The latter fought and entertaining and fierce battle to beat the Nigerian and won a Gold and Silver for Ghana in the 80kg right and left.

Ghana's Medal List as follows :

1. Grace Karley Commey - 4 Gold Medals

2. Mariam Kadiri Moro - 2 Gold & 1 Bronze

3. Prince Affum - 2 Gold Medals

4. Grace Minta - 1 Gold & 1 Silver

5. Abdul Aziz Wahab - 1 Gold & 1 Bronze Medal

6. Elliot Lamptey Nelson - 2 Silver Medals

7. Isaac Nii Amugi - 1 Silver

8. Edward Asamoah

Ranking by Country

1st Mali

2nd Egypt

3rd Ghana

4th Nigeria

5th Guinea

6th Senegal

7th Togo

8th Cote D'Ivoire

9th Benin

10th Cameroon

11th Niger

12th Burkina Faso

Team Ghana has since returned home.