Battle For Supremacy – Boxers Brag Before August 9 at La Palm Royal

Boxers fighting in the undercard of Don’s Promotion dubbed – ‘Battle For Supremacy’ on Wednesday morning had the opportunity to meet the Press and express themselves on the expectations for boxing fans on August 9, 2019, at the La-Palm Beach Hotel in Accra.

The night of Boxing Entertainment put together by Don's Promotion which headlines WBO Africa Middleweight champ, Obodai 'Miracle' Sai defending his title against Mardochee from DR Congo and Felix Williams versus Demecilio from the Philippines for the IBO International / WBA Inter-Continental Featherweight promises to be exciting.

The National Featherweight Title Belt will be at stake between John Laryea aka Expensive Boxer from the Bronx Gym and Ezekiel Annan who trains at the Sonia Gym.

Both boxers said they are prepared for the big show and promised to win.

Laryea who is managed by Sammy Anim Addo of Baby Jet fame promised to stop his opponent and urged his fans to report to the hotel on time.

Ezekiel Annan who is more experienced also said the ring will decide.

Fighting for the National Super Bantamweight, veteran Richmond Commey aka Chorkor Banku said he is coming back to regain his title and go for a world title before he retires, but young and fresh-looking Theophilus Tetteh replied that Commey’s time is past and no one in Ghana can stand him in the division.

Tetteh who claims he is unbeaten in 13 fights promised to add Commey to those he had beaten and move on to become Africa and world champion.

Super Lightweight Kpakpo Allotey will engage in an international 10 rounder with an opponent from Tanzania called Deo Samwell.

He also assured his fans victory, despite being aware that his opponent is tough and a good puncher, he has trained better and hopes to win.

Mr. Michael Yarboi Annan, CEO of Don’s Promotions said they are changing the face of Ghana and African Boxing to make it better.

He called on the media to give boxing some amount of airtime and appealed to corporate Africa to support boxing on the African continent.

He announced the rates for the fight as 200ghc for regular, 350ghc for the business seats, 500ghc for the executive seats, 3,000ghc for the table of three with wine and beverages as well as other party edibles and 5,000ghc for the table of six with wine, beverages and other party edibles.

He informed that security would be tight and guests would be safe and enjoy the night of total boxing entertainment.

He hinted the ticket purchases can be made online through their website, www.dons promotions.com.

Some companies supporting the bill are Kimo Home, ARGlAfrica and Strategic Power Solutions (SPS).