AFCON FINAL: Senegal’s Kreppin Diatta Says Team Has Learned From Group Stage Defeat To Algeria

Ahead of the finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament on Friday, July 19, 2019, Senegal midfielder Kreppin Diatta has indicated that the Teranga Lions have learned from the mistakes they committed when they lost 1-0 to the Desert Foxes of Algeria in the group stage.

The two teams now at the grand finale were pitted in Group C at the preliminary stages of the continental showpiece but went on different paths and have found their way to the finals where they will be expected to battle for the ultimate glory tomorrow.

Algeria looks to be favorites to emerge as champions following their victory over the Senegalese in their second match of the group phase.

Speaking in a pre-match interview, however, Teranga Lions midfielder Kreppin Diatta has noted that the team has learned from their mistakes and are determined to clinch the prestigious tournament tomorrow night.

“My teammates in the youth teams tell me I'm their representative in this team. I'm proud to play for my country and I hope to make them proud too”.

“We are motivated to play the final. We made mistakes when we played against Algeria in the group stage but we learnt the lesson and now we just want to win this match”, he said whiles speaking to cafoline.

The match will be played tomorrow night at the Cairo International Stadium. Kickoff is at 19:00GMT.