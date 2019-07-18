Modern Ghana logo

18.07.2019 Football News

CONFIRMED: Egypt To Hold 2019 CAF Awards

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
1 HOUR AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

Dr. Ahmad Ahmad, president of CAF has announced where the 2019 CAF Awards will take place.

The continent’s football governing body head told the media that CAF had reached an agreement with Citadel Hotel in Cairo after a lengthy discussion with the management of the Hotel and they will host the next edition of the Award in Egypt.

Therefore the best performing players and Federations will unite at Cidatel Hotel on a date yet to be announced.

Last year’s award gala took place in Senegal but the next will be returning to Egypt which is equally the host of the 2019 Under 23 AFCON.

Players such as Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, Thomas Partey, Riyad Mahrez and Dennis Onyango are expected to contend for the prestigious gong.

