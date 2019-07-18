AFCON 2019: Coach Aliou Cisse Targets Winning First AFCON title For Senegal

Head coach for the Teranga Lions of Senegal, Aliou Cisse has noted that his team is determined to beat the Desert Foxes of Algeria to win a first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title for their country.

Though the West Africa giant has produced some of the best teams on the continent in the past, they are yet to lift the enviable trophy. In all their history, they have only made it to one final which they lost to Cameroon back in 2002.

Close to two decades since they lost that final, they have yet again reached that milestone and close to clinching the trophy especially looking at the quality they have in their team.

Speaking in a pre-match interview ahead of the final with Algeria, Coach Aliou Cisse has disclosed that his squad is happy to be in the final and they go into the match with one goal which is to win it.

“I'm happy to be in the final, this is the work of five full years and our target from the first day was to be in the final. In football there's no domestic or foreign coach, there were some good foreign coaches in Africa too. The difference is that me and Belmadi were given the chance by our federations”.

“17 years is a very long time since we were last in the final, most of my players were very young then. We suffered a lot since then and this generation now wants to achieve more. The game is going to be tough but we want to make our people happy”.

“Its football and the defeat against Algeria in the group stage is past now. We respect them much but we have to say our word loud. It's the final so it's complicated, but simply we just want to win”, the gaffer shared.

The final will be played on Friday at the Cairo International Sports stadium and is will kickoff at exactly 19:00GMT.