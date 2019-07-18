Ghana To Play South Africa And Sudan In 2021 Cup of Nations Qualifiers

Ghana will play South Africa and Sudan in the qualifiers to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The trio will be joined by the winner of the preliminary round qualifier between Mauritius and Sao Tome & Principe in Group C.

A winner of a preliminary match between Mauritius and Sao Tome & Principe in the same group.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be staged in Cameroon.

Ghana are yet to win the Africa Cup of Nations title since 1982

The Black Stars will be renewing their rivalry with the Bafana Bafana after engaging each other in recent.

Ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, they played out a 0-0 draw in Dubai.