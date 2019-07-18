AFCON 2019: 'We Will Try And Win AFCON For Koulibaly', Says Senegal's Ndiaye

Senegal midfielder Badou Ndiaye says the team will do their best to honour key defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who will miss the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final due to suspension.

The Napoli centre-back is ruled out of the match against Algeria on Friday night due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Ndiaye admitted it is painful to lose the defender in such an important match because of his value to the team, but reiterated the Teranga Lions will do their best in his absence.

“It is a pity Kalidou Koulibaly will not be playing. He is a key player in the group. He contributes a lot. But we will also be playing for him, to honour him," Ndiaye told Seneweb.

“Each player gave his best no matter how small and, now, the most important thing is that we are through to the final. We will do everything to win.”

Senegal are aiming to win their first AFCON title, while Algeria have reached the final for the first time since their only continental triumph in 1990.

The match will be played at the Cairo International Stadium, with kick-off at 21:00 CAT.