Nigeria's Obi Mikel Retires From International Football

Captain for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, John Mikel Obi has announced that he is retiring from international football after serving his country for close to fifteen (15) years.

The 32-year-old midfielder started playing for the senior national team way back in 2005 and has managed to make a total of 89 appearances for the side. He brings his international career to a close after scoring 6 times for the Super Eagles.

In a post on his social media earlier today, he has confirmed that he will no longer feature for his country. According to him, he is confident this is the right time to take this decision to give the young players an opportunity to also contribute their quota.

The post read, “At the age of 32 it's time for me to retire from the national team and let the youth take over, (sic) who've done an amazing job securing a bronze medal at AFCON 2019”.

“Egypt is a country where I've started and have finished my national career. In 2006 I played my first official championship for my country”.

“The 2019 African Cup of Nations marks my last championship for the national team with Super Eagles”.

He continued, “My national career started in 2003 under 17 World Cup and I'm grateful for the national team for placing me on the world arena and giving me an opportunity to show my skill and have an incredible National and International career," Mikel added.

“Thank you to all my Nigerian supporters and to my country for all the trust, support and love you've shown me over the past 15 years”.

Formerly of English Premier League club Chelsea, Mikel Obi was part of the Nigerian team that won bronze at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament and also led the team to win gold at the 2015 tournament.

He bows out after featuring for almost all the national teams - From the u-17 to the national level.

John Obi Mikel captained Nigeria to win the 2013 AFCON and was part of the squad that featured for the side in the last two world cups.