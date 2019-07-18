Modern Ghana logo

Kotoko To Play Rahimo FC In Preseason Friendly

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
ASANTE KOTOKO
Asante Kotoko will play Burkina Faso side Rahimo FC in their first preseason game on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors will engage Rahimo FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 3:00 pm local time.

Kotoko have started preparations ahead of next season's CAF Champions League.

Coach Kjetil Zachariassen will use the game as an opportunity to test the new arrivals at the club.

The GFA NC Special Competition Tier I winners have signed seven new players as they boast their squad for the continent's elite competition.

Meanwhile, stalwart midfielder Kwame Bonsu has left for Tunisian giants Esperance with long-standing captain Amos Frimpong on the verge of joining AS Kaloum of Guinea.

Ugandan striker George Abege could make his debut for Asante Kotoko in the international friendly on Sunday.

