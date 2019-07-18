OFFICIAL: Young Midfielder Razak Simpson Pens Five-Year Deal With Ashgold

Ghana Premier League giant, Obuasi Ashanti Gold has wrapped up the signing of promising midfielder Razak Simpson from Elite Soccer Academy on a five-year deal.

The Miners announced the signing of the player on Wednesday after the parties involved agreed to terms on the back of a mandatory medical examination which he passed.

Razak Simpson becomes the third signing of the team after they announced earlier this week that they have captured Eleven Wonders right back Kwadwo Amoako and Lizbeth FC forward Isaac Opoku Agyemang.

The signings according to the Obuasi based side is to boost their squad as they continue preparations for next season where they will be expected to feature in the CAF Confederations Cup as well as the Ghana Premier League if it does make a return.