18.07.2019 Football News

WAFA’s Richard Danso Promises To Make North Texas Fans Happy

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) attacker, Richard Danso has promised to do his best to ensure he makes fans of North Texas SC happy after joining them on loan.

The Ghana youth star completed his move to the United Soccer League (USL) club on a short term loan on Wednesday.

Having switched to the Dallas based side, he joined his new teammates later in the evening to start training.

Speaking in an interview after his first training session with the side, Richard Danso noted that he is loving the atmosphere created by the people at the club and is going to do all he can to make everybody happy.

“I feel so good, I love the place, the teammates like each other and the training too was good. Although, when I was coming I didn't know I was going to be at a fantastic place like this and the coaches too are good”, the player said.

He continued, “I am going to do my best for the team and make everybody happy, the fans, score goals and make assists. I am going to do my best for the club”.

The former u-17 star is hoping to feature for his new side this weekend when they come up against Tormenta.

