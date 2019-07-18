Modern Ghana logo

18.07.2019 Football News

Gov't Sponsored Supporters Were Against Black Stars In Egypt - Mickey Charles Reveals

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
3 HOURS AGO FOOTBALL NEWS

President of Techiman City FC, Charles Kwadwo Ntim, popularly known as Mickey Charles says most of the supporters’ government flew to Egypt were against the Black Stars, hunting that Ghanaians country are not united to win a trophy.

The government of Ghana flew over 800 supporters to Egypt to support the Black Stars to win the AFCON and to also end Ghana’s 37 years trophy drought.

Unfortunately, Ghana's quest to end the country's 37-year-old trophy drought was crashed by Tunisia in the round of 16.

According to Mickey Charles, who was part of the team, says he saw some supporters cheering against the Black Stars and wondered how this attitude could win a trophy. “We shouldn’t blame James Kwesi Appiah for not winning the trophy.”

"Some of the supporters were cheering against the Black Stars in Egypt," he told Happy FM.

“Government has flown supporters to Egypt to support the team and yet most of them were against the team. I saw some supporters cheering against the national team.

“In football, you sometimes need a bit of luck to win the tournament and that luck doesn’t rest only with the 11 or 22 players”, he said.

