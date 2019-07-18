Normalization Committee Will Not Seek Extension Of Mandate

The Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has declared that it has no intention of seeking an extension of its mandate when the current term ends on September 30.

The NC, therefore, debunked rumours that the Dr Kofi Amoah-led administration was seeking to stay in office after the current mandate.

A statement issued by the GFA last Tuesday stated that the interim football managing body was keen on completing the duties assigned it by the world football governing body, the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA).

"The GFA-NC wishes to state unequivocally that it is determined to wrap up within the stipulated mandate as spelt out by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA)," the statement read.

However, the NC had its first six months tenure, which was due to end on March 31, 2019, being extended for another six months.

The NC, which initially comprised four members, namely: Dr Kofi Amoah (President), Mrs Lucy Quist (Vice-President), Naa Odofoley Nortey and Mr Kofi Dua-Adonten as members, now has three members following the exit of Mrs Quist and Mr Adonten who was replaced by former national star, Samuel Osei Kuffour.

The three-member committee is mandated by FIFA to run the GFA’s daily affairs and also cooperate with the special task force set up by FIFA and the government of Ghana.

The NC is also to review the GFA statutes to ensure compliance with the requirements of FIFA and CAF, particularly Article 15 of the FIFA Statute and conduct elections of a GFA executive committee on the basis of the revised GFA statutes.