18.07.2019 Football News

'I Am A Hearts of Oak Supporter' - Kwame Sefa Kayi Reveals

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
FOOTBALL NEWS

Host of Peace FM's flagship program, 'Kokrokoo' Kwami Sefa Kayi has revealed he is a big fan of Hearts of Oak.

Interacting with Dan Kwaku Yeboah, the multiple award-winning journalist revealed he has been supporting the 2000 CAF Champions League winners since 1987.

“I’ve been a Hearts of Oak supporter since 1987 during the time of Adolf Armah,” he revealed.

Despite openly confessing his affection for the Phobians he admitted that currently, Kotoko is the leading Ghanaian club.

“Currently Kotoko is the leading Ghanaian club. But, I can never support Kotoko,” he added.

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are sworn rivals and their fan base sharply cut across the rank and file of the Ghanaian football fraternity.

