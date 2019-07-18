GFA Presidential Hopeful Osei Kweku Palmer Reunites With Former Tema Youth Players

Tema Youth owner, Winfred Kwaku Osei “Palmer” reunited with old players of the Team-based club.

Thomas Partey, Nuhu Adams and Joseph Attamah Larweh were at the team’s training grounds in Tema where they trained with the team.

The three stars also interacted with the current players at the Club and offered advice.

“The three players who are old players of the Club decided to visit the team today, they did not only visit but they trained with the team as well,” Spokesperson of Tema Youth Eric Collins Odoom told Ghanasportsonline.com.

The Ghana Football Association presidential hopeful also expressed delight with the visit from his former players.

“All these boys were all former players here and so it was nice seeing them here again. It was a great feeling for these young guys in the team currently who are looking up to players like Partey, Nuhu and Larweh.

“They offered advice to them which is very important because they were once like them.”

The former Ghana U20 Management Committee Chairman has been tipped favourite to win the impeding Ghana Football Association presidential election due to his vast experience in the game as a club administrator.

Partey, Nuhu and Larweh are all products of the Habour boys.