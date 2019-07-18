Modern Ghana logo

18.07.2019 Football News

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Kwame Bonsu Joins Esperance On A Four Year Deal

Asante Kotoko midfielder Kwame Bonsu has completed his move to African champions Esperance after signing a four-year contract.

The talented midfield dynamo landed in Tunisia on Wednesday to wrap up the transfer after just a year with the Ghanaian giants.

Bonsu is expected to replace Cameroonian midfielder Franck Kom who left the Esperance for Qatari side Al-Rayyan SC.

According to reports, the Tunisian champions coughed $30,000 for the services of the Ghanaian midfielder with Asante Kotoko expected to pocket $150,000.

The former Gefle midfielder joined Kotoko in June 2018 and was a key member of the squad that reached the CAF Confederation Cup group stages this year.

He earned a call up to the national team for Ghana’s last 2019 Afcon qualifier against Kenya and played featured briefly in a friendly against Mauritania.

