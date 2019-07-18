18.07.2019 Football News Kwame Bonsu Joins Esperance On A Four Year Deal By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Asante Kotoko midfielder Kwame Bonsu has completed his move to African champions Esperance after signing a four-year contract.The talented midfield dynamo landed in Tunisia on Wednesday to wrap up the transfer after just a year with the Ghanaian giants.Bonsu is expected to replace Cameroonian midfielder Franck Kom who left the Esperance for Qatari side Al-Rayyan SC.According to reports, the Tunisian champions coughed $30,000 for the services of the Ghanaian midfielder with Asante Kotoko expected to pocket $150,000.The former Gefle midfielder joined Kotoko in June 2018 and was a key member of the squad that reached the CAF Confederation Cup group stages this year.He earned a call up to the national team for Ghana’s last 2019 Afcon qualifier against Kenya and played featured briefly in a friendly against Mauritania. Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
