Atletico Madrid Sign Tottenham Defender Kieran Trippier

England right-back Kieran Trippier has signed for Atletico Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

Atletico did not say how much they will pay for Trippier, 28, although British media reported the deal was worth 20 million pounds ($25 million) plus variables.

Trippier played a leading role in England's run to the last four of the 2018 World Cup, scoring from a free kick in their 2-1 semi-final defeat by Croatia.

He also helped Spurs to the Champions League final for the first time in their history last season, where they were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium.