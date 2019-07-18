Coach Kwesi Appiah Rubbishes Reports Of Being Attacked By Fans In Traffic

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwasi Appiah, has strongly rubbished reports that a Ghanaian fan has physically assaulted him on Wednesday in Accra following Ghana’s elimination from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Reports filed by Ghanacrusader.com claimed the 54-year-old had escaped physical assault from an angry Ghanaian young man while driving in traffic.

However, the coach in a brief phone call conversation with SportsworldGhana.com says the story is completely false and is baffled why a journalist would fabricate stories to dent his image without verifying information picked from an unknown eye witness.

He, therefore, wants the media and Ghanaians to treat the fabricated story with the contempt it deserves.

‘’I am surprised to hear a story published by the website that I have been attacked by a fan whiling driving at East Legon, I seriously do not know where that story is coming from because nothing of that sort has happened to me, besides I have not even driven around that area today’’ Kwasi Appiah told SportsworldGhana.com.

‘’I don’t know whoever is behind those false stories published about me but I can tell you that no one has attacked me in traffic,’’ he added.

Kwasi Appiah’s contract with the Ghana Football Association expires in December this year.