18.07.2019 Football News

Coach Kwesi Appiah, Normalization Committee Must Resign – Dr Nyaho Tamakloe Insists

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
DR NYAHO TAMAKLOE
Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, former Ghana Football Association chairman has urged the members of the Normalization Committee and the technical team of the Black Stars to resign.

Black Stars quest to end the country's 37-year-old trophy drought was crashed by Tunisia in the round of 16 in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

This year’s campaign is Ghana’s worst ever at the Afcon since 2006 when the team exited the competition at the group stages

“Football is organized by football people but this sort of direct involvement is quite disturbing," he told Starr Sports.

“I keep on saying that we don’t have culture of resignation in the country if not in the whole of Africa.

He added: “Black people don’t know how to say no and then leave the scene otherwise by now the whole normalization team or whatever you call them they should have resigned by now on principle just like I did at the FA sometime ago.”

“You resign and leave the place for somebody who can come and do something good to come on but we still have them in place, the coach is also there so you ask yourself what have we learnt from what happened; nothing.”

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
