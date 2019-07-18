AFCON 2019: FUSE ODG To Perform At AFCON Closing Ceremony

Awarding winning Ghanaian musician, Fuse ODG is confirmed to perform during the closing ceremony of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Grammy Award-winning artist is billed to thrill fans at the Cairo International Stadium before kick-off of the final game between Algeria and Senegal.

He is currently in Egypt with his team in preparation of his performance on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Confirming his performance, the 'Azonto' music pioneer wrote on Twitter: " Touch Down Egypt with the team!! Happy to announce I'll be performing at the closing ceremony for African Cup of Nations Finals. Me ready to rep! It's a worldwide movement... #AFCON19 #NewAfricaNations

Born Nana Richard Abiona, the ‘Antenna’ hitmaker will be joined by other African artistes.

The opening ceremony on Friday, June 21 witnessed breathtaking performances from Nigeria’s Femi Kuti, Ivory Coast’s Dobet Gnahori and Egypt’s Hakim.