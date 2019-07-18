AFCON 2019: Nigeria Defeat Tunisia To Clinch Bronze

The Super Eagles of Nigeria posted a 1-0 victory over the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia at the Al Salam Stadium on Wednesday night to ensure they clinch third place (bronze) at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament hosted by Egypt.

In a crucial battle to decide who takes home the bronze medal at this year’s prestigious tournament, the Super Eagles kicked off with good intent to win and deservedly took the lead just two minutes into the game.

Tournament leading goal scorer, Odion Ighalo pounced onto a rebound in Tunisia’s 6-yard box after good teamwork from the Nigerians and steered his effort into the back of the net.

The Carthage Eagles could have drawn level a couple of minutes later but Ferjani Sassi’s effort was deflected out of play for a corner kick that didn’t produce anything.

Coach Gernot Rohr’s men dominated and held on to the early lead as the first half came to a close after being wasteful in front of goal.

Tunisia resumed the second half with more purpose and better organization than what they exhibited in the first 45 minutes. Unfortunately for Nigeria, marksman Odion Ighalo could not return to the pitch due to the injury he picked up at the tail end of the first half.

Now with momentum on their side, the Carthage Eagles threatened the backline of their opponent and looked like the side that would eventually get the next goal of the match.

After failing to capitalize on the few chances they created, the Super Eagles grew in confidence and started playing very well especially when wingers Simon Moses and Samuel Kalu were introduced into the game.

All efforts by both sides failed to produce any goal with Ighalo’s early strike proving to be the decider to hand the bronze medal to the Super Eagles at the end of the 90 minutes.