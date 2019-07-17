Normalization Committee Set To Rebrand GFA With New Name And Logo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) is reportedly planning to change the name of the association and has also proposed a new logo as part of plans to rebrand before handing over to a new administration.

The NC has been put in place to reform football in the country following an investigative piece from ace Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The video brought to bear some corrupt practices that go into the running of football in the West African country and forced the government of Ghana and the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to put together the NC to restore normalcy to the football governing body.

According to credible sources, one of the key decisions the body has arrived at as they edge closer to the end of their second term in office is to change the name ‘GFA’ to Association of Ghana Football (AGF).

In addition to that, they are also opting for the current logo of the GFA to be changed to give it a new look as it recovers from a major setback.

Further checks have indicated that the two propositions will be presented to the various stakeholders when the GFA Normalization Committee call for congress in the next couple of weeks.