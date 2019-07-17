AFCON 2019: Gernot Rohr Targets Clinching Third Place Finish With Nigeria

Head Coach for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Gernot Rohr has stressed that it is the target of his team to beat the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia later tonight to ensure they win third place at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The West African giant missed out narrowly on progressing into the finals of the continental showdown when a late Riyad Mahrez free-kick found the back of the net to ensure Algeria emerged as 2-1 winners in the semi-finals.

Nigeria is now billed to face Tunisia who was beaten by Senegal in the other semi-finals match.

Ahead of the fixture, Gernot Rohr has indicated that the defeat to Algeria in their last match was a difficult one to take in but they are now focused on beating Tunisia to clinch the third-place finish.

“A goal in the last minute from the free-kick is very difficult to take. We watched the match and we performed very well in front of a great team. Now we target the third place”, he said at a pre-match conference on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

The match comes off at the Al Salam Stadium this evening and is expected to kick off at exactly 19:00GMT.