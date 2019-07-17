OFFICIAL: CAF champions league and confederations cup finals to be played as a one-off tie

The President of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad has revealed that the finals of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup will be played as single matches on a neutral ground from henceforth.

The decision was taken in Cairo on Wednesday following a CAF Executive Committee Meeting ahead of the third-place match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations between Nigeria and Tunisia.

In the past, the finals of the two inter-club competitions across the continent had to be decided on a home and away basis even when it got to the finals.

There have been several complains suggesting that the archaic rule should be changed until today that the football governing body has decided to do something about it.

According to reports, the controversy that resulted from the finals of the last edition of the CAF Confederations Cup between Moroccan side WAC and Esperance of Tunisia prompted CAF to review the format.

In a post on President Ahmad Ahmad’s official twitter handle, he has confirmed that CAF has adopted a one-off finals for Champions League and Confederation Cup on neutral grounds.