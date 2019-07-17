Kotoko Dissolves Entire 12 Member Communication Team

Asante Kotoko have dissolved their 12-member communication team, Communication Manager, Lawyer Samuel Sarfo Duku has confirmed.

According to Sarfo Duku, the decision is part of the ongoing restructuring which is geared at enhancing effectiveness in the key areas of the club.

He constituted the communication team in September 2018 to enhance communication on the club.

"I have dissolved the 12-member communication team," Sarfo Duku told his club's official website.

"The decision comes as part of the ongoing restructuring in the club."

The club’s spokesman was thankful to the members of the dissolved team for their time and sacrifices. He revealed that there would be a new team in the coming days.

"I am so grateful to the members for everything they did for the club," Sarfo Duku stressed.

"It has been so nice working with them. I wish them all the best in their future endeavours. I will be coming out with a new team in the coming days."