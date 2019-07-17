'Kwesi Appiah Is Still At Post' - Dan Kweku Yeboah

The spokesperson for the Normalization Committee, Dan Kweku Yeboah has rubbished reports in the local media that Black Stars Coach James Kwasi Appiah has been relieved off his duties.

The 54-year-old has been under pressure after failing to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Ghana were crashed out of the tournament losing to Tunisia on penalties in the round of 16.

According to him, neither the Ministry of Youth and Sports nor the Normalization Committee has made an attempt to terminate the contract of Coach Appiah after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

"His contract was extended until December this year because his earlier contract would have expired before the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations," Yeboah told Kumasi-based radio station Hello FM

"Neither the Ministry of Youth and Sports nor the Normalization Committee has made any public pronouncement on Coach Kwasi Appiah"

"He [Coach Kwasi Appiah] is still at post," he concluded.

Coach Appiah was appointed by the Ghana Football Association in 2017.

He guided the senior national team of Ghana to the knockout stage of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt.