Amos Frimpong Close To AS Kaloum Stars Move

Asante Kotoko have permitted Amos Frimpong to seal a deal with former Guinean champions AS Kaloum Stars.

The skipper for the side according to reports has already arrived in Conakry to finalize his switch.

The versatile defender has been on the books of the Porcupine Warriors since July 2011 – an eight-year period which has seen him grow to become the team’s captain.

The Kotoko management accepted Kaloum Stars’ ‘not-too-enticing’ offer and gave Frimpong their blessings due to his exceptional long service.

Doubts about his continued stay with Kotoko heightened last week when it emerged that he pulled a late U-turn to permit his inclusion in the club’s squad for the upcoming 2019/20 Caf Champions League.

Frimpong had apparently received a ‘lucrative’ offer from a club outside Ghana with no transfer fee involved, hence needing to be freed from his contract with the club.

Amos Frimpong’s time at Kotoko has seen him win 11 trophies with the club – 3 Ghana Premier League titles 3 league titles, 2 FA Cups, 2 President Cups, 2 SWAG Cups, a Super Cup and very recently the novelty Normalization Special Cup Tier-One competition.