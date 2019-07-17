AFCON 2019: South African Referee Victor Gomes To Officiate AFCON Final

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has appointed Victor Miguel de Freitas Gomes as the referee for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final between Senegal and Algeria.

Africa's football governing body took to its social media handles Tuesday night to confirm the headline-hogging South African as growing reports were suggesting that Ethiopian Bamlak Tessema had been handed the game set for the Cairo Stadium on Friday, July 19.

But the choice of the South African match official seems quite unpopular among some followers of the tournament who registered their displeasure at the appointment. See below:

Prior to this appointment, the 26-year-old had taken charge of two matches at the 2019 Afcon – the group stage encounter between hosts Egypt and DR Congo and the Round of 16 clash between Ghana and Tunisia in which he misinterpreted his assistant’s late decision to flag a goal by Andre Ayew.

Gomes signalled a handball but TV replays rather showed Thomas Partey was in an offside position in the buildup to the goal.

Victor Gomes was also the fourth official in the semi-final match between Nigeria and Algeria.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Gehad Grisha will officiate the 3rd place playoff between Nigeria and Tunisia at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo.