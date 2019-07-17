AFCON 2019: Tunisia v Nigeria: Kick-Off Time, Team News, Head To Head, Form And More

Tunisia and Nigeria meet on Wednesday evening in the third-place playoff in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Both sides were defeated in dramatic circumstances in the semi-finals, with Tunisia losing out in extra-time to Senegal and the Super Eagles beaten by a 95th-minute winner from Algeria's Riyad Mahrez.

Tunisia are unbeaten in 90 minutes so far during the tournament, having secured five draws and a win in normal time before exiting the competition against Senegal.

They may have lacked a bit of flair at times but the north Africans have been extremely well organised and could well prove frustrating opponents for Nigeria once more.

Nigeria, meanwhile, lacked creativity against Algeria and their only goal came from the penalty spot. Defensively, too, Ruhr's men have failed to convince, having conceded in their last four matches.

Tunisia may have had to play a sapping extra 30 minutes in their semi-final but if they can find the energy for one last push, there could well be some value in backing them to make life tough for the three-time African champions.

What is kick-off time?

The match will start at exactly 19:00 GMT

Team News: Who is available, injured or suspended?

Both coaches could make changes and opt to give some experience to younger members of the squad. Tunisia could give the first minutes of the competition to teenage midfielder Marc Lamti, who is on the books of Bayer Leverkusen.

New Everton striker Henry Onyekuru could start for Nigeria.

Head-to-head record

Nigeria have just one win in six previous matches against Tunisia with both teams playing out five draws. Five of the last six fixtures have produced BTTS, including a 1-1 draw during the 2016 African Nations Championship.