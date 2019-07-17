OFFICIAL: Levante Loan Raphael Dwamena To Real Zaragoza For 2019/2020 Season

Spanish La Liga side U.D Levante has loaned Ghanaian International Raphael Dwamena to lower division side Real Zaragoza for the upcoming 2019/2020 season.

The former FC Zürich hitman endured a difficult season at the Spanish topflight last season after completing a move from Switzerland. He struggled for playing time and only managed to make 12 appearances for Levante.

In most of those matches, he came off the bench and only managed to provide one assist without finding the back of the net.

Earlier today, the striker has sealed a loan move away from the club in search of regular playing time to redevelop his previous form when he was with FC Zürich.

The former Red Bull Salzburg goal-getter is reportedly content with the move and cannot wait to join his new teammates for training tomorrow.

He will be expected to lead Real Zaragoza upfront when they bid to gain promotion into the top flight at the end of the 2019/2020 season.