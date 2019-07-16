We Are Close To Signing Kotoko’s Kwame Bonsu - Espérance Reveals

Espérance Sportive de Tunis has revealed that they are close to completing the signing of Ghanaian International, Kwame Bonsu from Premier League club Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The Ghana Premier League giant after making 10 signings in the past couple of weeks announced yesterday that 5 of their top players including Bonsu could leave the club before the end of the transfer window.

The Tunisian side is said to be keen on wrapping up the signing of the Ghanaian who they believe will be a perfect replacement for Cameroonian midfielder Franck Kom who recently left Espérance for Qatari side Al-Rayyan SC.

Through a post on the club’s official Twitter handle, they have shared that, “We are close to signing Asante Kotoko SC midfielder Kwame Bonsu”.

The two parties are believed to be close to reaching an agreement that will see Kwame Bonsu leaving the shores of Ghana to play in Tunisia.

The former Gefle IF midfielder played a key role for Kotoko during their campaign in the last edition of the CAF Confederations Cup and was also part of the squad that emerged as Champions of the tier 1 of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) Special Competition.