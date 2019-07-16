Management Do Not Impose Players On Coaches At Kotoko – George Amoako

General Manager for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Mr. George Amoako has debunked reports suggesting that management of the club has been imposing players on coaches at the club.

The Porcupine Warriors have been very busy in the current transfer window and has managed to capture at least 10 players. Though they have explained that the signings are to boost their squad before they start their campaign in the next edition of the CAF Champions League, some of their fans have accused them of just signing anyhow without the consent of the team’s coach.

Speaking in a recent interview on Sika FM however, Georg Amoako has reiterated that no management member has a hand in the type of players the club signs. According to him, the only part they play is to negotiate the transfer of the player after his name has been submitted by the coach and his technical team.

“A lot of thought goes into these signings, it’s not one person’s decision. It’s the work of the technical team, they pencil out the name of the players and we do the negotiations”.

“There is no player here brought by a management member and I’m very confident there will be a massive change looking at our signings and training”, Kotoko’s general manager explained.

The latest signings of the Kumasi based club includes Ampem Dacosta of Karela United, Justice Blay from Medeama, Godfred Asiamah from Ashanti Gold, Ugandan forward George Abege, former WA All Stars duo Kelvin Andoh and Richard Arthur and Ghana U23 goalkeeper Kwame Baah.