Frank Lampard Wants Callum Hudson-Odoi To Sign A Deal At Chelsea

Chelsea legend and now the manager for the Club, Frank Lampard has noted that it is his desire to see English-born Ghanaian International Callum Hudson-Odoi signing a new deal with the Premier League side.

The teenage sensation enjoyed a phenomenon season at the club under former boss Maurizio Sarri who made him a key member of the club’s Europa League team that went all the way to clinch the trophy.

His exploits attracted huge interest from German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich in the January transfer window. Though the Bavarians dropped their interests after an official bid of £22.5 million was rejected, they appear to have renewed their intention of poaching the player away from Stamford Bridge and are rumored to be preparing an improved bid that could go up to £50 million.

Speaking in an interview ahead of Chelsea’s pre-season friendly with Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale on Friday, Frank Lampard has noted that he wants Callum Hudson-Odoi to stay at the club and will like to see him signing a new deal.

“With Callum, of course, I want him to sign [a new deal] and stay here”.

“I said that before I came here - just talking generally - and I said it when I first got here. He is a player that came through the academy, he is a player that can be a big player for Chelsea and for England”.

“We - as a club, for sure - want him to stay”.

The 18-year-old missed out on the Blues trip to Japan for the pre-season training in order to continue his recovery from the ruptured Achilles he suffered in April.