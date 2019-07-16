Normalization Committee Deny Seeking Extension From FIFA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalization Committee (NC) has rubbished report suggesting that they have written a letter to the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to seek for an extension of its mandate.

The body has been set up to reform football in the country following an investigative video from Anas Aremeyaw Anas that highlighted some corrupt practices in the running of the sport in the country.

After failing to execute their mandate in their first term, they were given an extension of another 6 months to try and complete their tasks. Three months to end the second term, stakeholders of the sports in the country has raised concerns over the competency of the body to really reform football in the country.

In the past week, media reports have accused the GFA Normalization Committee of contacting FIFA to seek an extension in anticipation that they will not be able to complete their mandate before the end of September.

In a statement from the body though, they have stressed that nothing of a sort has happened and they are determined to wrap up their mandate within the current stipulated timeline.

“The GFA-NC wishes to state unequivocally that, it is determined to wrap-up within the stipulated mandate as spelled out by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA)”.

“The public is therefore urged to regard as false any contrary information, surrounding the GFA-NC supposed intent to further seek an extension of its mandate”, the statement said.