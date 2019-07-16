Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League Returns This Weekend At Osu

The exciting Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League returns on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Osu 5 Junction.

According to the organisers, there are some funds available to complete the first round.

Lawyer Moses Foh Amoaning, former president of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) said they want to complete the 13 weeks before the Black Bombers leave for the African Games in Morocco in August.

He said the league was very worthy for the Black Bombers as they were able to build up and pick their form after the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

He said lack of proper training in terms of the competition is the problem of the national team.

According to him, since the government is not willing to support them by taking them to any country to train for better exposure and experience, they have to rely on the local Boxing League to prepare for the African Games in Morocco.

He was sad that all sports funds had been channelled to the Black Stars who are not ready and prepared to win anything for the nation.

He said, “How can the Black Stars get over $30,000 each for no achievement at the recent AFCON 2019, and discourage other sportsmen who also compete for the nation”.

He announced that with the support of Landmark Promotions, there would be a professional championship bout with a national title at stake to spice the return of the league.

Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) president, George Lamptey expressed his joy for the return of the League. He called on the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority (NSA) to support boxing like they are doing to football.

Meanwhile, there are three weeks left for the end of the first round of the Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League which has Discipline Club and Sea View Gym in the lead with 11 points.

Boxing fans at Osu and surrounding areas will have much to cheer about before the League moves to Sukura Lord’s Wembly and then to the Bukom Boxing Arena for the finals of the first round and awards ceremony.

The Bukom Fist of Fury Boxing League is sponsored by the GNPC, MG Grand Hotel, TSEL and ADB Bank.

It is a collaborative initiative by the GBA and GBF to unearth and groom outstanding rising stars to compete for the nation.